Everything about Obi-Wan Kenobi and the way it’s being promoted screams that the limited series will be a very character-centric outing, bridging the gap in perosnality Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope by revealing what the titular Jedi Master was up to through all those years in the desert world of Tatooine.

To drive the point home, director Deborah Chow has recently compared the Disney Plus show to Joker and Logan, in that it revolves around a significant character from a major franchise. Old Man Logan we understand, but comparing Ben Kenobi’s solo venture to Todd Phillips’ acclaimed and eccentric take on the Clown Prince of Crime might be stretching the analogy a little too thin.

It seems that Twitter isn’t sold on Hollywood’s continued insistence to compare every character-driven story to Joker or Logan either, as if the two movies are the only ones with intimate and focused narratives.

"it's like Joker and Logan" has become the corporate IP shorthand for "we tried to make it, like, about a character" https://t.co/4Tr9KBK8Ru — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) May 21, 2022

As we all know, compelling characters didn’t exist in cinema until Wolverine and Joker came along with their solo movies.

As we all know, characters didn't exist until Logan. — that bitchin glitchin (@yeaaaglitchgoat) May 21, 2022

Some users are musing that Obi-Wan might channel some of that repressed dark side energy that’s been building up inside him after the truamatic events of the prequel trilogy, hence the rather awkward comparison to 2019’s Joker.

(Obi wan voice) “Forgive me master yoda… but I must go joker mode” https://t.co/gFNXuTW6CV — Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) May 21, 2022

What’s more, Chow should probably make a specific distinction between Logan and Joker, because these are two very different movies, both in quality and themes.

Is it Logan or is it Joker bc there’s a large quality difference between the two https://t.co/6z5OVT7TQr — Hannah 💚 (@rejectedhannah) May 21, 2022

Of course, a lot of Star Wars fans might be of the opinion that both flicks are overrated, and Obi-Wan Kenobi would be wise to imitate neither.

theyre both overated , good movies nothing crazy. Normies overhype them coz theyre not the standard mcu slogfests. — Smashed your Atoms (@Creampiesnyder) May 21, 2022

Ultimately, I think we shouldn’t read too much into this, especially since we’ll be able to judge Obi-Wan Kenobi for ourselves soon enough when the first two episodes make their debut in less than a week on May 27.