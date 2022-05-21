‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans not exactly sold on those ‘Joker’ comparisons
Everything about Obi-Wan Kenobi and the way it’s being promoted screams that the limited series will be a very character-centric outing, bridging the gap in perosnality Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope by revealing what the titular Jedi Master was up to through all those years in the desert world of Tatooine.
To drive the point home, director Deborah Chow has recently compared the Disney Plus show to Joker and Logan, in that it revolves around a significant character from a major franchise. Old Man Logan we understand, but comparing Ben Kenobi’s solo venture to Todd Phillips’ acclaimed and eccentric take on the Clown Prince of Crime might be stretching the analogy a little too thin.
It seems that Twitter isn’t sold on Hollywood’s continued insistence to compare every character-driven story to Joker or Logan either, as if the two movies are the only ones with intimate and focused narratives.
As we all know, compelling characters didn’t exist in cinema until Wolverine and Joker came along with their solo movies.
Some users are musing that Obi-Wan might channel some of that repressed dark side energy that’s been building up inside him after the truamatic events of the prequel trilogy, hence the rather awkward comparison to 2019’s Joker.
What’s more, Chow should probably make a specific distinction between Logan and Joker, because these are two very different movies, both in quality and themes.
Of course, a lot of Star Wars fans might be of the opinion that both flicks are overrated, and Obi-Wan Kenobi would be wise to imitate neither.
Ultimately, I think we shouldn’t read too much into this, especially since we’ll be able to judge Obi-Wan Kenobi for ourselves soon enough when the first two episodes make their debut in less than a week on May 27.