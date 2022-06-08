Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4.

Ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi made its debut a few weeks back, fans have been clamoring to see other Jedi Masters from the Clone Wars era make an appearance in the series. Well, as they say, be careful what you wish for.

Spoilers to follow.

In the fourth episode of the limited Star Wars series, Obi-Wan makes his way to Fortress Inquisitorius to rescue Leia. When there, he uncovers a dark secret about the Imperial initiative. In the depths of the sinister stronghold, Kenobi finds rows upon rows of liquid tanks containing the corpses of fallen Jedi, with the titular Jedi Master finally seeing the true handiwork of Inquisitors.

We see several unrecognizable Jedi or force-sensitive individuals, and even a youngling still wearing his training helmet. Obi-Wan makes his way forward and eventually recognizes an old friend, the old Cosian Jedi Master who went by the name of Tera Sinube.

Star Wars fans recognize Tera Sinube from his role in The Clone Wars. A member of the Jedi Council, he was kind and lively despite his old age and served as a resourceful proprietor of information about the criminal underworld of Coruscant, which led to him helping Ahsoka Tano get her lightsaber back from the pickpocket Bannamu.

the clone wars reference in question:

The fact that Sinube has died and become a trophy in the Inquisitors’ headquarters was a gut-wrenching revelation that added to Order 66’s heaps of trauma. It’s unclear if Sinube died during the attack on the Jedi Temple or was hunted down by the Inquisitors in the years following that event, but the implication is the same nevertheless. No more will there be a cunning teacher instructing younglings in the ways of the Force.

My heart broke when i saw that 😭 i loved him so much in clone wars!

Some fans find it a tiny bit consoling to think that his cane might also be lying somewhere around in Fortress Inquisitorius.

His cane is definitely somewhere on these shelves

Some fans are already regretting asking for a Clone Wars flashback.

I SAID SHOW US SOME THE CLONE WARS FLASHBACK, BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT! 😭



I SAID SHOW US SOME THE CLONE WARS FLASHBACK, BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT! 😭

Tera Sinube and the Youngling?

Obi-Wan Kenobi has so far been a brutal rollercoaster of emotional desolation the likes of which Star Wars has never seen. And there’s no reason to think Lucasfilm would slow down now that there are only two episodes remaining.

We can only hope that when the time comes, we’ll have retained enough mental fortitude to watch through Obi-Wan and Vader’s definitive confrontation.