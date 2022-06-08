A dark secret Imperial secret is revealed in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 4

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode four

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now more than halfway through, and continues to shed light on what life was like at the height of Imperial power. Much of this episode took place in Fortress Inquisitorius, headquarters of the Inquisitors, and very familiar to anyone that’s played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

What followed was a high-stakes rescue mission. Leia was being interrogated by Reva, with Obi-Wan and Tala joining forces to bust her out of the one of the most secure Imperial facilities in the galaxy. But from the off, the characters realized something was hidden deep within this base’s watery depths and, and when Obi-Wan reached the torture chamber, he discovered the horrible truth.

This is some kind of tomb for Jedi, with their bodies being preserved just as they died. The tanks even contained a Youngling, presumably snatched just after the attack on the Jedi Temple during Order 66. We’re still picking over exactly who could be in these tanks, though we think we recognized Jedi Master Tera Sinube from multiple episodes of The Clone Wars.

Why the Empire is preserving dead Jedi remains a mystery, though we wouldn’t be surprised if they were attempting to extract midichlorians to create an artificial Force sensitivity, or perhaps we’re seeing the beginnings of the cloning projects that eventually led to Supreme Leader Snoke and the resurrected Palpatine.

Whatever the case, the tomb appeared to steel Obi-Wan’s resolve to defeat the Empire, and soon afterward he was deflecting blaster bolts with his lightsaber like old times. Hopefully, we’ll find out the details of this dark secret in the remaining two episodes, as now that Leia is (relatively) safe, we imagine Obi-Wan has some serious questions as to what was going on down there.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.