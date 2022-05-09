It’s just a few days shy of a whole two decades since Attack of the Clones, chapter two of the Skywalker family space saga, hit the big screens in 2002, and the official Star Wars website is celebrating with a ranked list of quotes of the film that reminds us of one of the franchise’s greatest strengths. No, it’s not the Force, it’s the sheer meme-ability of the Prequels.

Here are a few of our favorites from the extensive list.

“I love democracy. I love the Republic.” — Chancellor Sheev Palpatine

Hmm. I don’t know if I completely trust this one. Still, why would he lie?

“I don’t want to sell you death sticks.” — Elan Sleazebaggano

Even calling drugs “Death Sticks” isn’t enough to stop people from using them in that galaxy far, far away, but thankfully you can always try the Jedi Council’s patented One-Step path to recovery.

“Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is central to a Jedi’s life. So, you might say we are encouraged to love.” — Anakin Skywalker

Oh, Ani. The thirst is real. “Not only have I had a crush on you my entire life but my strict religious order says it’s totally okay that I make goo-goo eyes at you.”

“This party’s over.” — Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson is Mace Windu but sometimes he needs to remind you that Mace Windu is Samuel L. Jackson aka the GOAT.

“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” — Anakin Skywalker

And of course, the quote that launched a thousand memes. Hey, we get it. It’s hard to impress a person you’re trying to get with if they think you’re some sort of backwater outer system rube. But hey, no need to dis the old homestead, Anakin. After all, Tatooine sure seems to be pretty popular with the producers.

You can check on the rest of the list over at StarWars.com. And if you actually like a little sand here and there, you’ve only got three more weeks until Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney Plus.