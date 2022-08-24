Olivia Wilde admits she was ‘blown the f**k away’ by Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde, much like the rest of the modern world, is unapologetically awe-inspired by the presence of renowned actress Florence Pugh. The 38-year-old filmmaker is preparing for the release of her second feature film, Don’t Worry Darling, which includes Pugh in one of the leading roles alongside Harry Styles. And, according to Wilde herself, Pugh is a definite acting force to be reckoned with.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the Booksmart director revealed that she was initially captivated by Pugh’s jaw-dropping performances in Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which led to the undeniable demand for Pugh to be involved in Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

“I had been blown the f**k away by her. I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.’”

Although Pugh was not physically present for the interview, Wilde additionally revealed that when the two discussed the potential for Pugh being cast as Bunny in Wilde’s newest thriller over lunch, Wilde was confident that she had located her lead actress for Alice Chambers instead. And once the talented duo officially met, Wilde insists that magic immediately happened.

In Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh assumes the role of Alice Chambers — a devoted housewife who begins to suspect strange activity within the company that has employed her husband Jack. Considering Pugh’s previous work in Midsommar — which follows a similar spine-tingling plot — it’s certainly no surprise that Wilde believed Pugh would be perfect for the role.

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled for release on Sept. 23.