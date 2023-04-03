One ‘Yellowstone’ star could not be more excited about Mathew McConaughey joining the franchise

Yellowstone fans are thrilled with the recent confirmation that an all-star actor is joining the Dutton family realm. When Matthew McConaughey steps into the Yellowverse, donned in a cowboy hat and combined with that sweet southern drawl, he’s going to set a standard that’s probably a little better than “alright, alright, alright.”

Yellowstone icon, Josh Lucas, is thrilled that McConaughey is joining the Yellowstone universe, which will be more special because of Taylor Sheridan’s talent and passion for writing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lucas says that the most exciting thing about Sheridan’s storytelling is uncovering how he tells the tale of what’s coming next; even more thrilling is that Sheridan uses a lot of real-life inspiration in even the most intense pieces of the Yellowverse puzzle.

“I’m always so fascinated to see what Taylor Sheridan is doing as he tells the story. The thing that moves me or surprises me most is that every time I think something is too crazy or too fantastical, it turns out it’s based on a true story from Taylor’s life or from something that is very close to the cowboys that all of this story is about.”

Cowboys are at the heart of Yellowstone, and the vulnerability that Sheridan shows in his writing helps guide the cast and crew to continue creating the Dutton family universe. Of course, that universe is preparing to expand again as a recent confirmation that Matthew McConaughey will be joining a Yellowverse series. Does Lucas have any ideas on how McConaughey might fit into the Yellowverse? Well, his guess is as good as ours, so he won’t even bother making one.

“I’m sure he has great ideas for how these characters merge together. Part of it is the mystery of the mind of that creator…bring it on.”

A true Yellowstone fan, Lucas is happy to learn how McConaughey fits into the realm as the rest of us do; when the time is right. He also shared more insight into his character and how the influences of two very important pieces of the Dutton puzzle give him a parameter in which to create a version of the character within.

“John Dutton is partly Taylor Sheridan, party Kevin Costner, so I’ve got these two powerful men who are icons in what they’re doing now. It has the weight and the challenge of trying to fill the shoes of the great Kevin Costner and also Taylor’s vision for who John Dutton is.”

The second half of season five should resume filming soon, and we can’t wait to see where the Dutton family leads us when they’re back on our screens later this year. You can see Lucas in previous seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.