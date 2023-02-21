‘Outer Banks’ star doesn’t rule out an MCU appearance and fans are certain they know who they could play

Actor Rudy Pankow has stirred rumors that he may be eyeing up a fiery role in the MCU after dodging questions surrounding a potential superhero outing, and fans are going wild over the possible role he could play.

In a video from Wired, Pankow, who plays JJ in the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, answered one of Google’s most common searches regarding himself, “Is Rudy going to be in Marvel?” The Netflix star seems to avoid the question and moved on to the next question rather quickly. His response was cryptic, to say the least.

You know what… we have no idea.

Of course, the incredibly vague answer has caught the attention of viewers, with many believing that the actor may already be in talks for a role in the MCU, or at the very least, he has his eye on one. In fact, fans of the actor believe they have already found the perfect character for him.

He already looks like the perfect Johnny storm and young enough to be him for many years! — DiniSA (@DiniSA121) February 21, 2023

RUDY. IF YOU’RE READING THIS. WE ARE ROOTING FOR YOU TO BE JOHNNY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Farhan (@farhan__mehmood) February 21, 2023

Pankow definitely has the look and he’s already shown he can play an arrogant and charming character similar to Johnny Storm incredibly well with his performances as JJ and Sam. The cast for the MCU’s Fantastic Four hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we know it’s coming. On top of this, we know that Marvel is searching for younger talent to join the MCU so that they’ll be able to stick around for future films.

Pankow’s co-star, Gary Weeks, who plays JJ’s father in Outer Banks, also agreed with the fan-casting. The No Way Home actor championed for Pankow to have a role in the MCU and put forward a better argument than we ever could when he says that Pankow would be perfect for Johnny Storm.

We know that Pankow has connections with other MCU alumni as well. He starred alongside Spider-man himself playing Tom Holland‘s on-screen older brother, Sam Drake, in last year’s movie adaptation of Uncharted. His connection with big players at Marvel Studios may have opened some doors for him with the company so it’s definitely a possibility that we could be seeing him in a superhero role soon.