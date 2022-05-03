‘Peacemaker’ star Viola Davis in talks to star in Amanda Waller spinoff

This isn't the only DC spinoff coming to HBO Max, and likely won't be the last.

Viola Davis, who plays the sociopathic bureaucrat Amanda Waller in the DC Extended Universe in The Suicide Squad and HBO Max’s Peacemaker, is currently in talks to star in her own spinoff series.

The streaming service is currently developing the spinoff with Davis executive producing the series, to be penned and executive produced by Watchmen writer Christal Henry, Deadline reports.

Also executive producing the potential series will be James Gunn, the writer-director behind Peacemaker and last year’s The Suicide Squad. Peter Safran, a producer for both of the aforementioned titles, will also executive produce the spinoff.

Waller’s character has been part of the DCEU since 2016’s Suicide Squad as the director of the government entity A.R.G.U.S. and the senior civil servant responsible for orchestrating Task Force X and their top-secret missions.

Davis then reprised her role for the sequel, 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was a more critically-acclaimed installment in the franchise. Peacemaker is a spinoff of that film, with John Cena reprising his titular role for the series. Waller makes a short appearance in the show, but the character’s daughter, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, is a central character.

The Oscar-winning Davis, who most recently starred as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady, has been a critically-acclaimed part of the DCEU throughout its various ups and downs.

Another DC show, The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman, is also in development for HBO Max, but takes place in a universe separate from the DCEU. The Colin Farrell-starring series will reportedly begin filming in June.