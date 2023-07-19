Peter Dinklage getting the blame for those ‘Snow White’ set photos Disney debunked and then confirmed is why we can’t have nice things

Almost every live-action Disney remake comes under fire for the sole purpose that not many of them have managed to justify their existence, but just when you thought things couldn’t get more unsavory than the racist backlash surrounding The Little Mermaid, those already-infamous Snow White set photos leaked.

Even though it was made abundantly clear by the title, this isn’t Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the knives were sharpened anyway. That being said, there was still an outcry over the snaps that emerged last week showing a septet of varying heights, dimensions, backgrounds, and ethnicity, because these are the things people want to argue about online, and we haven’t even mentioned the bile being pointed in the direction of star Rachel Zegler, either.

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Proving once and for all that we truly do live in the worst timeline, though, sentient bag of hot air Megyn Kelly decided to weigh in on the Snow White issue, and decided that Peter Dinklage was the one to blame.

“Peter Dinklage, probably the most famous little person in the world, had come out and called this an ‘effing backwards story’ last year, and that’s when Disney announced that they were going to replace the dwarfs. So great job, Peter! You made all your money, you became the most famous dwarf in America, and then you ruined the acting roles that were available for six other dwarfs who just want to work as paid actors like you did.”

You get the sneaking suspicion that one interview made in isolation by Dinklage didn’t directly influence the decision-making on a $200 million blockbuster, and even if it did, then you’d image the acclaimed actor would have addressed the situation by now given his no-nonsense stance on pretty much everything.

Disney did initially deny the set photos were real before backtracking and labeling them “unofficial” instead, but we can brace ourselves knowing another ideological conflict is brewing ahead of Snow White‘s release next year.