‘One man takes photos with a pig, the other is just a pig’: Photos of Tim Walz and Donald Trump paint starkly different pictures of America’s future

MAGA cultists and supporters (and members) of the Republican party are doing their best to make Tim Walz seem like a poor choice to be Kamala Harris’ chosen running mate in the 2024 United States presidential election. Unfortunately for them, it’s not working.

They’re trying to compare his looks to those of the similarly-aged Brad Pitt (you know, the two-time winner of People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title), they’re trying to make him seem too old (despite him being 18 years younger than their candidate in the 2024 presidential election), they’re trying to say he’s a draft dodger (when he served for 24 years and reached the rank of Sergeant Major), and generally trying to make him sound like a bad and incompetent guy (when Donald Trump himself was recorded calling him an “excellent guy” and praising him for his handling of the George Floyd protests).

Walz is a decent human being and a vastly experienced politician. He supports women’s rights to autonomy over their own bodies, he supports LGBTQ+ rights, he’s a massive proponent of clean energy, he’s a devoted father and family man, and he loves animals. Attempts to besmirch him look nothing short of desperate.

With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a post on X highlighting the stark contrast between Walz and Trump has proven to be a significant point of contention. The post compares the pair’s ages but also features two photos — one with Walz cradling a piglet, the other of Trump looking… Trumpy — and has the caption, “One man takes photos with a pig, the other is just a pig.”

How did X react?

This is Tim Walz. He’s 60. Donald Trump is 78.



One man takes photos with a pig, the other is just a pig. pic.twitter.com/gUZ5I329Xy — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) August 6, 2024

Most of the replies came from people who agreed with the post’s sentiment. One user said, “This makes me like Tim Walz even more! 💙” and another wrote, “I’ll take adorable baby pig photos any day!”

Other comments in agreement with the post included one saying, “And trump looks 90” and another commenting, “I live [sic] that Tim Walz doesn’t dye his hair or try to hide his bald spot with a comb-over. He looks like a typical guy. #Walz #HarrisWalz2024 #EauClaire”

Some found the comparing of Trump to pigs was offensive to pigs, with one user writing, “DO NOT INSULT PIGS,” another commenting, “Pigs are nice people. Trump is 💩” and another replying, “Calling Trump a pig is an insult to pigs.

There were, of course, a few braindead responses from people who inexplicably believe Trump to be the Messiah. One wrote, “Your father is a pig,” another said, Tim Tampon,” another replied, “Gay,” and someone else commented, “Look closer. Two pigs in one picture” — all of which perfectly exhibited the single-digit IQs required of the Neanderthals supporting a man who believes Hannibal Lecter is A) a good person and B) real.

Another user simply wrote, “Oink oink oink,” which was helpful.

Final thought: If you’re comparing Tim Walz to Donald Trump and believing the latter is the better man, regardless of your political leanings, take a long hard look at yourself.

