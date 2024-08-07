‘Doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president’: Barack Obama speaks out on Tim Walz being named Kamala Harris’ running mate

Barack Obama triggered all kinds of rumors about where his alliances may or may not lie in the five days he stayed mum on the chaos-creating subject of Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee. And now, that she has chosen Tim Walz as her running mate, the former U.S. president has once again taken his sweet time to pen his thoughts about the Governor of Minnesota with care, knowing the influence his words have on the upcoming election.

After trying relentlessly to budge Harris from the election by aiming insulting, racist remarks her way, the Republican party — led by their orange fart baby and Couch-onova potential VP — has turned their third-grade lasers on Walz. So far, the attempts have been laughably desperate – calling him ‘Tampon Tim’ for putting free tampons in bathrooms for women isn’t the “ooh, burn!’ the party of dunderheads was hoping for. Of course, this excludes those former Trump-zombies who miraculously retained their sanity and will be voting for Harris instead.

And you know what, good for them for escaping when they did as Obama just joined the steadily growing list of Tim Walz fans!

Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim… pic.twitter.com/s0RmVs7bGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2024

This official endorsement was followed by another post, where Obama outlined what makes Walz Harris’ perfect running-mate, both professionally and when it comes to being a kind-hearted individual with integrity and values.

Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. And as we saw last night, @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz make a great team.



Now let’s do everything we can – volunteer, donate, organize – from now until… pic.twitter.com/M4339rHmVq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 7, 2024

Of course, Obama’s heartfelt support conjured some mandatory Trumpified responses that aimed to be derogatory but fell flat on their faces. So, we will be ignoring that blobby mass of dead brain cells — because a few of them will remain even if Trump loses, ready to screech how the election was stolen, again, from their Gassy Cheeseburger Dispenser.

So, instead of focusing on the likes of Gunter Eagleman – who has been pointed out as a propaganda fake profile or a bot by many — we look at the countless posts about Harris and Walz’s upcoming rally in Wisconsin and the massive turnout Trump can only dream of.

A look at the crowd lining up for Harris/Walz in Eau Claire, WI. They’ll be joined by WI Gov Tony Evers, Sen Tammy Baldwin, and musician Bon Iver (Eau Claire native). JD Vance also in town speaking at same time. Full coverage today on @CBSNews and @WCCO pic.twitter.com/uy7InTX7Ro — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 7, 2024

While anything will look good compared to those made-up photos of Trump waving at crowds that don’t exist, seeing the turnout for the Democrat rally vs the few directionless souls that wandered in for JD Vance’s Michigan rally is all the Republicans need to know to figure out the destination they are headed for under the leadership of a convicted felon whose best defense is looking like a boiled pumpkin and giving Chucky the kill doll a run for his money.

