Please enjoy watching Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter exiting reality show ‘cussin’ like a mother fu****!’

In her book, Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing, Melissa Mohr explains that, unlike our usual method of forming sentences with the left side of our brain, swear words often come from the right side of our brain. It’s safe to say that Whoopi Goldberg‘s granddaughter, Amara Skye, was strongly exercising the right side of her brain during her reality show exit on Claim to Fame.

Claim to Fame features contestants who all have a very famous relative that they try to keep a secret, at least during the show. I mean, depending on the relative you might wanna keep them a secret in real life, too. When you lose the featured episode’s challenge and up being voted for elimination, then your only way to stay is to pick someone whom you think you can guess the famous relative of. If you guess right then that person is eliminated instead.

This week, contestant Lark (relation TBA) pretty much caught on to who Amara Skye was related to. So, when lark faced elimination at the end of the show, she called up Amara and correctly guess that she is related to the whoopee cushion…I mean, to Whoopi Goldberg.

One must admire that she stayed true to her word. She was even kind enough to warn the producer by saying, “You better bleep everything I say in this bi***!”

This is when Amara Skye proclaimed, “I’m gonna go out cussin’ like a mother fu****!”

The producers took her warning so seriously that the Claim to Fame social media accounts have thus far refused to repost the rant, though someone on Twitter shared a rough copy that we are posting below. It’s worth noting that at no point during the show did Skye reveal that she spoke so much French.

Skye, who was smiling throughout her rant while having fun with her frustration (something many of us should learn to do), responded to host Kevin Jonas asking her to leave by humorously saying, “Fu** y’all but alright.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter adding a touch of class to the set of “Claim to Fame” after being eliminated. I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the Whoopi. What the hell does “Gorilla…….. We outside” mean?!? 😬 pic.twitter.com/ybMNBVkEj8 — Warren O'Neill (@WarrenONeill) August 23, 2022

Skye continued, “Fu** this house. Louise is fake, LC is fake, Lark is fake, Logan’s fake.”

This makes one wonder if she only dislikes people with names that start with the letter L, especially considering that she gavee a sweet goodbye to Pepper, saying, “I love you Pepper.”

Clearly, Skye is the salt to Pepper’s pepper….like very, very salty.

In the show, Skye let it slip during the show that her grandmother once had a fart war with Robin Williams inside of an elevator. That’s one of the reasons why I always take the stairs. It also causes one to wonder if Whoopi, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, was perhaps nicknamed after the whoopee cushion, though I imagine that such a theory is just hot air.

Thus far, the show has been rather enjoyable, with its best moment coming from the coolest contestant of them all, X, who gifted us with a little speech of inspiration about his relative: Laverne Cox.

X gave his tear-jerking tribute to his sister after being eliminated. He said of Laverne, “She’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. She endured so much insanity. She continues to stand with so much dignity and pride and be an inspiration for so many people.”

My tears haven't stopped flowing 😭 We love you, X! ❤️ Watch this #ClaimtoFame moment and stream on Hulu now. pic.twitter.com/E4G7BGmfxn — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) July 26, 2022

Amara Skye also pointed out something difficult to argue with when she said, “Who doesn’t want the GOAT as their grandma? Whoopi Goldberg is the mother fu**ing GOAT!”

Perhaps it’s unfair to compare Skye to others, but taking a page from the book of X, whose departure was so graceful that it led to the most inspiring moment in the show’s season, would’ve been wise.