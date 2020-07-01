Harry Potter Technically Exists In The Marvel Universe

While there’s plenty of magic to go around in the Marvel Universe, it’s reasonable to assume that the odds of Harry Potter and, say, Tony Stark’s Iron Man existing in the same universe are non-existent. But the comic book giant has already confirmed that the Wizarding World, or at least its characters, are present in its world.

J.K. Rowling’s fantasy books shook the globe in a way that few works of art have even dared to attempt. After more than two decades, half a billion copies sold, and a highly successful movie franchise, Harry Potter is now a force to be reckoned with. And regardless of your opinions about the writer herself, especially amid the recent controversy surrounding her insensitive comments towards the trans community, it’s safe to say that the story of the Boy Who Lived is still an important part of people’s lives, not to mention an irrevocable part of its fans’ psyche.

Imagine what would happen if these two extremely immersive fictional universes collided, then. Well, thanks to New Excalibur #3, which shows the superteam battling evil versions of the original X-Men, we now have a cameo that technically confirms Harry, Ron and Hermione are in the Marvel Universe. The story opens with Juggernaut running through London and smashing into cars and buildings. Running down an alleyway, Cain Marko nearly bumps into a group of kids who are undoubtedly the three Gryffindorian troublemakers.

For one thing, the writers weren’t really subtle about the cameo. The girl literally screams “Harry!” as Juggernaut winds through the alley. Even if it weren’t for that, the fact that they exactly look like their book/movie counterparts ensures that there’s no question if they really are Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Oh, and also, the story takes place in London, which is the go-to real-world location for Harry Potter.

How do you feel about this cameo or a potential crossover, even if it’s just for laughs, though? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.