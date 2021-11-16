Reese’s Pies Sell Out Immediately, Chocolate Fans Go Nutty

Though it might sound like the perfect Thanksgiving treat, the internet is mourning the fact that Reese’s Pie, a new Hershey product that was being “cool” shipped to customers when purchased from its website, has sold out incredibly quickly.

Hershey unveiled its largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and called it a Thanksgiving pie. 3,000 sold out in hours https://t.co/ZUXqsgGaY2 — Kimberly ♌️ (@Steelcitygirl6) November 16, 2021

I no longer want birthday cakes instead I want a 3 pound Reese’s pie — Court (@LettMeKnow) November 16, 2021

“Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year as it is now sold out,” Reese’s wrote on their Facebook page Monday evening. The first-of-its-kind pies sold 3,000 a mere few hours after the company made them available, WFLX reported.

NOW SOLD OUT. Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year as it is now sold out…. Posted by Reese's on Monday, November 15, 2021

Plenty of people joined the ranks of this writer to become temporarily hopeful for something they never knew they wanted, only to have those dreams dashed with the knowledge that thousands of others got there before you.

Do not click on this link.



It will only make you sad.



Peanut butter pie!



By Reese’s @HersheyCompany



It is perfect.



It is … sold out??!? 🥺



I am struggling.



This is what disappointment tastes like. https://t.co/MzGid27Dif pic.twitter.com/DKgrRq8yaR — Blaine Sundrud (@BlaineSundrud) November 16, 2021

The 9-inch, 3.4 pound dessert set buyers back a cool $44.99. According to Hershey’s website, the dessert was designed as “a spin on a tried-and-true holiday treat that contains the only two ingredients a dessert really needs…chocolate and peanut butter. Oh, and did we mention that this peanut butter cup is the size of a real pie?”

For one Twitter user, the mere existence of this product stirred unfathomable sentiments of patriotism.

This with a Reese's Peanut Butter Pie chaser.



God Bless America. 🇺🇸https://t.co/QdFgZHJok1 pic.twitter.com/beJgC96NLk — SFDB (@sfdb) November 16, 2021

The company said it was a limited-time holiday offer, but if you have a really powerful appetite and really deep pockets, you can throw the dice at attempting to purchase one of the many apparent Reese’s Pies that have shown up on eBay. But buyer beware, they’ll likely cost you north of $400.

What’s the most absurd Thanksgiving dessert you’ve tried? Leave it in the comments below.