‘Rick and Morty’ fans are celebrating news of the series return without Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has officially ended its relationship with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, but the network plans to continue airing the animated series for several seasons with a recast on the horizon. Fans of the show and pop culture, in general, have been following the heartbreaking stories of those affected by Roiland’s heinous acts, and Adult Swim’s decision was welcome.

Of course, it is a topic of conversation with fans who have experienced mixed feelings about the show and its continuation. Still, most are giving a nod of praise to Adult Swim for continuing to employ those involved with the series while cutting ties with Roiland. The network’s plan is sitting well with those thinking of the well-being of those who have long since been involved with the story.

As much as many will probably be critical of #AdultSwim on this decision, at the end of the day, they protected an entire team of talented individuals instead of throwing them all into the void due to the actions of one person.



Good move on AS!

Many fans highlight the importance of the crew getting to keep their jobs despite Roiland’s actions.

Many fans highlight the importance of the crew getting to keep their jobs despite Roiland's actions.

Hate Rick and Morty or love it I hope people realize how important it is that the crew got to keep their jobs and weren't punished for the actions of one dick weed. Good on ya Adult Swim.

Of course, it’s also being discussed that it was logical for Adult Swim to do this, whether they are active fans of the series or not. It can’t be erased that Roiland was a co-creator of Rick and Morty, but it can be built up on new territory in the future.

Some hopefuls believe that this means the series will be great without Roiland. As he voiced several characters in the animated series, there is an abundance of room for new talent to come in and put a unique spin on Rick and Morty.

Further giving applause to Adult Swim, fans are coming together to tell them that the right decision was made on this one.

Good call, Adult Swim.



Good call.

Fans have also used this time to point out that Roiland should have known better, and that is one sentiment many who have heard the story share. A famous showrunner or not, the things Roiland has been accused and found guilty of are deplorable, and no one deserves to have suffered at his hands.

That being said, fans are happy that those who worked alongside him will be given a chance to have a bright future in his absence.

Any showrunner should know better to treat human beings with respect.



I wish nothing but the best for the talented writers and artists on Rick and Morty.

Some fans wonder if the series could get funnier because of the recast, and with an already dedicated following, it certainly has the space to get better from here. Rick and Morty has drawn in a large audience over the last several years, and as Adult Swim continues to move in the right direction, we’re sure they’ll continue to give the show a chance.

It'd be really funny if the show actually got funnier cause of this. https://t.co/F3OUisLCXf — Doobus Goobus (@DoobusGoobus) January 24, 2023

It’s completely understandable if you were once a fan of Rick and Morty, and it doesn’t make sense to continue the journey with it after Roiland’s horrible actions. If you cannot feel safe in this space any longer, you don’t have to give it another chance, even if the future of the series no longer concerns him.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.