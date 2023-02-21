Ridiculous Marvel theory predicts that this ordinary Spider-Man character will defeat Kang

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gave a glimpse of how bad Kang can be. From his brute strength to his time-traveling/multiverse hopping abilities, not to mention the infinite amounts of them, it seems like our heroes have something big coming that they’re blissfully unaware of. And while it’s fun to predict who would land the final blow against this multiversal threat, one fan theorized that the real hero of the multiverse saga is someone ordinary.

Reddit user u/jewyouevenlift made a bold claim that the only person who can stop Kang the Conqueror isn’t an Avenger and their variants, but rather a human journalist named J. Jonah Jameson. According to OP, they believe that J. Jonah Jameson is a Nexus being since J.K. Simmons played the role in the MCU and the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films. Remember, Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man appeared in No Way Home, proving that our friendly-neighborhood superhero isn’t a nexus being but his boss technically is.

OP predicts that Jameson will be the key to stopping Kang. The Avengers’ final weapon, whatever that may be.

This theory is ridiculous and has shocked fans, but it does have legs to stand on. The Daily Bugle’s host or editor-in-chief remained consistent in the Spider-Man films. The only time he didn’t appear was in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man sequels but he was mentioned in the film. One pointed out that Simmons didn’t just appear in the movies, but also in video games and other Spider-Man-related titles. Only a few characters have similar appearances throughout the MCU multiverse, such as Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and Kang. And this journalist is no different.

So if Jameson could be the key to stopping Kang since all the variants look the same and in different universes, fans joked about how he will stop this multiverse menace. One predicted that “cancel culture” will be the key to stopping this baddie. Meanwhile, others think that Jameson’s definition of journalist reporting may be enough to stop Kang.

While it is very unlikely that Jameson will be the key to saving the multiverse from an incursion, fans have set a reminder on the post for three years, just enough time until Avengers: Secret Wars enters theaters and a year after The Kang Dynasty is released.