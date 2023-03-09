Riley Keough never sang before ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Actors take on many daunting new tasks when they accept a role, whether the role requires horse riding, playing piano, learning ballet, or martial arts. In the case of Riley Keough though, the actress admitted that she had never really been a singer before taking on the role of the titular character and lead singer in Daisy Jones and The Six. The art of singing is a little harder to just pick up than say horse riding, but then again perhaps not for Elvis’ granddaughter.

The mockumentary is based on the 2019 novel of the same name written by author Taylor Jenkins Reid and follows the rise to fame of a fictional band, Daisy Jones and the Six, in 1970s L.A. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress opened up about how she had never really been a singer before taking on the role.

During the show, in which the actress and host sat down with the cast of Daisy Jones and The Six, Barrymore asked Keough, “what did you have to do to develop a voice like this, out of… were you a singer before?” Keough responded,

“No, well Sam (Claflin) and I were the only two here actually, in the band anyway, that had no experience singing so both of us really started out – not great.”

Given that she and Claflin are the two leads of the series and both have a lot of singing it is incredible that they were able to train themselves to give such fantastic performances. Keough apparently spent over a year training and strengthening her vocal cords to take on the rigorous task of recording an entire album for the show.

Daisy Jones and the Six is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes already available as of March 3, and the next three landing on March 10.