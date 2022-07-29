Robot-friendly ‘Star Wars’ fans name the droid they’d most want as their companion

If there’s any object in the Star Wars galaxy that fans most covet, it’s the lightsaber. Practically every person who saw the first, second, or third set of trilogies in their childhood harbors a desperate wish to own the weapon of the Jedi (or Sith, let’s be honest). But let’s be practical, those things are likely to just get you into an ugly bar fight in your local cantina then they are to help you slay a galactic potentate. Wouldn’t you rather have a nice droid?

User’s on Reddit recently answered what exact droid from the decades-spanning Star Wars saga they’d prefer to own and the answers were surprising. Of course, it wasn’t any surprise that many favored a nice dependable Astromech droid along the lines of R2-D2. And who wouldn’t want a combination toolkit/mechanic with a bonus movie projector, jet pack, and fire suppression system thrown in as a bonus?

But some answers were definitely from beyond the outer rim. One user just wanted one of the squeaky Death Star mouse droids. Maybe they get lost in their own house a lot?

Can't have a Death Star without a mouse droid 😉 pic.twitter.com/G2S82wysBh — Cinematic Captures (@CineCaptures) September 22, 2016

Another wanted a Gonk droid. That makes sense if you’re phone is constantly hitting five percent power.

Of course, some users just had to go dark. One user thought having an Imperial security droid (or an ex-Imperial like K-2SO from Rogue One) would be nice.

And another wanted an IG assassin model. Well, they do take orders well. We worry about his neighbors though.

Orange-colored stripes and a double bandolier were added to IG-11's design to distinguish him from the classic droid bounty hunter IG-88. Concept supervisor Christian Alzmann also gave IG-11 hands, to better enable him to hold and fire his blaster …https://t.co/qzQFJMmtzB pic.twitter.com/PP5AXbLPJq — Star Wars Trivia (@swTriviaGallery) July 26, 2022

But the Astromech won out over just about anything else. Surprisingly though, R2 had a run for his money, and not against someone with a bad motivator either. C1-10P, better known as Chopper from the Rebels animated series gave the OG R2 plenty of competition. The rag-tag unit, formed mostly of spare parts at this point may often save the day for the crew of The Ghost but he’s probably the grouchiest Astromech in the entire franchise.

But of course, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. But if it is broken, the fan favorite to fix it is still R2-D2. Hey, if he’s good enough for Anakin, Luke, and Rey, what more info do you need?