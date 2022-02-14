Actress Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker are no longer a couple. After over two years together, PEOPLE announced that the two won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day together this year, seemingly throwing the chances of Rosario Dawson one day becoming First Lady out the window.



The two met in 2018 at a political fundraiser, and it was confirmed that they were dating a year later. According to The Washington Post, their meet-cute was more awkward than typical. ‘”Uh, how would I get in touch with you?'” Booker shared. “And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ ”

Rosario Dawson supported Booker after he dropped out of the 2020 race. “Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to,” she gushed in a Tweet from 2020. “Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

Then that same year, the two moved in together. This was the first time that Booker had “really lived with somebody,” he told Buzzfeed.

Booker’s thoughts on love seem to be healthy despite the breakup. Today, he shared a tweet about love this Valentine’s Day.

Love is radical. Love is resilient. Love is righteous.



Celebrate love everyday. Happy Valentine's Day! — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 14, 2022

He wasn’t the only one to wish the world a Happy Valentine’s Day. Dawson is also active on Twitter today. She retweeted a nod to the 2019 Wonder Woman movie, in which she plays Wonder Woman.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker may have broken up, but they have reportedly split on good terms, so it’s safe to say that if Booker runs again, Dawson may support him politically.

Hopefully, we will know more later on about why they separated. For now, we can wish them each a Happy Valentine’s Day and appreciate their mature celebrity split.