Rumors of a ‘Batgirl’ test screening have got the internet talking

The long-anticipated Batgirl film from Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi had its initial test screening last night, according to multiple sources. Right now, there has yet to be confirmation of the audience’s response; some sources are claiming positive responses, whereas other sources contradict the statement with resounding “mixed reviews.” Regardless, the Batgirl test screening has got the whole internet speculating on its cameos, references, and faithfulness to the source material. Based on the DC Comics heroine Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, the HBO Max production will be the next installment in the DCEU. Singer-songwriter and In the Heights star Leslie Grace portrays Batgirl, joined by an all-star cast comprising J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton.

Originally, Batgirl was intended to appear in the DC Comics team-up film Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. However, she ultimately didn’t appear in the film because her solo outing was already in development. Although there has yet to be an official synopsis released, Batgirl supposedly follows Barbara Gordon as she fights crime in Gotham and goes head-to-head with Brendan Fraser’s Garfield Lynns / Firefly. Twitter is in shambled over the Batgirl news, even going as far as to call the latest DCEU run the “most anticipated film of 2023.”

Anyone who said BATGIRL got overwhelmingly positive reactions is lying. I’ve been told by quite a few people that the audience left with mixed reactions and I’ve talked to people who liked it and people who didn’t. But don’t worry, this is exactly what test screenings are for. — BSL 🧩 (@bigscreenleaks) June 30, 2022

Marking a milestone for the DC Universe, Leslie Grace is the first Latina actress to play Batgirl and the third Latina actress to join the DC Extended Universe after Sasha Calle in The Flash and Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As per Entertainment and ScreenRant, both Leslie Grace and Margot Robbie have expressed interest in a crossover between Batgirl and Robbie’s Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn.

Batgirl is set to debut on HBO Max in 2022, but no confirmed release date has been given.