‘Always knows how to make a statement’: Sabrina Carpenter serves shine and glam on the Time100 Next Gala red carpet and here’s the verdict — she slayed

When Sabrina Carpenter said she was working late because she was a singer, we should’ve believed her, These last couple of months she proved that she is working around the clock, all while bringing her A-game to the fashion scene, proving she always understands the assignment and I dare say, this might be her best look ever.

Recommended Videos

The “Espresso” superstar has been around for over a decade but her hard work paid off and she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves. On Oct. 9, Carpenter attended the Time100 Next Gala in New York City, where she also received an important distinction. To mark the occasion, Sabrina Carpenter channeled her usual glittery style all while bringing extra class and glamour.

Carpenter turned heads on the red carpet as she donned an all-metallic look with a sexy thigh slit. The body-hugging, floor-length metallic gown was a custom Versace, with a form-hugging bodice and no sleeves, complete with a matching metallic scarf that she wore backward and silver platform heels. Wearing her signature blonde hair in elegant Hollywood waves, she had subtle makeup including a matte eyeshadow with wispy eyelashes, pink, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips in what we’re going to call a shimmering statement.

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to make an impression

It was an important night for the biggest names of the future, and Carpenter wasn’t just a casual attendee at the Time100 Next Gala. She had an important role to play, and she was there to win. The event celebrated 100 emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future, and the “Taste” songstress was among the honorees. Other celebs at the event included Kaia Gerber, Nicola Coughlan, Renee Rap, Victoria Monét, Alice Oseman, Kat Graham, and Ashley Park, among many others.

On top of that, she was also one of the performers. The best part about that is that, although her gorgeous, strapless metal gown was perfect to serve one of the best looks of the night on the red carpet, it wasn’t the most comfortable outfit for a performance. For that, Carpenter came prepared and switched to an all-black ‘fit, with a pleated black short dress tied around her neck, black stockings, and matching pumps. She got up on stage and performed some of her most iconic tracks, including “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

In addition to that, earlier this month, Carpenter graced one of the three worldwide Time Magazine covers, alongside NBA Player Jaylen Brown and Aisha Nyandoro, Springboard to Opportunities CEO. The piece was written by pop royalty Christina Aguilera, who drew comparisons between their careers. The two recently collaborated for a new rendition of Aguilera’s hit “What a Girl Wants,” for the 20th Anniversary of her self-titled debut album for Spotify Anniversaries.

Speaking about her glamorous style, Carpenter told the outlet: “Femininity is something that I’ve always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f*ck, then that’s what that means.” Please, please, please, don’t ever stop.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has absolutely killed the Old Hollywood style. In early September, Carpenter channeled Madonna with her vintage Bob Mackie shimmery dress for the MTV Video Music Awards, looking like a million bucks. Her recent appearance at Time100 Next Gala, as well as her VMAs look, proves she always understands the assignment, and this time, just like her other recent red carpet moments, was an absolute slay.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy