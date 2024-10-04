Let’s settle this important matter: Is Sabrina Carpenter wearing a wig on her Short ‘n Sweet Tour?

Sabrina Carpenter is at the top of the game — she’s one of the most popular pop artists at the moment, she just released a record-breaking album and is now working late on tour to promote it. With gorgeous, sexy, custom-made Victoria’s Secret shiny outfits, surprise covers, and the most sensual Barbie Dreamhouse ever, everyone wants to know everything about her tour and one question that sits on everyone’s minds and keyboards is: Is she wearing a wig?

Hollywood is never what it seems. It often creates an entire fantasy involving expensive clothes, impeccable, stay-on-all-day makeup, and glossy, long hair. Not all of it is real, so people are often curious about which treatments or plastic surgeries celebrities have — to stop dreaming of a perfection that doesn’t exist.

One of Sabrina Carpenter’s most defining features, aside from her short and sweet figure, is her hair. Styled into elegant, bouncy curls with lots of volume, the “Espresso” singer’s golden locks are always on point. So much so, that it lead to a lot of speculation about its realness.

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s hair a wig?

When she hopped on stage on Sept. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, Carpenter’s hair looked so spectacular that it led to a string of speculations that she might be wearing a wig. It sent TikTok into a wig-based conspiracy frenzy as fans took sides.

Given that Sabrina Carpenter is blonde, it wouldn’t be the worst thing. Anyone who has dyed their hair knows the struggle to keep it shiny and healthy, the amount of products, treatment, oh, the never-ending struggle. Add to that heat styling it every single day on tour? A big no-no. So, wearing a wig to protect her hair would actually be a self-care choice. Even so, the fans want to know.

Earlier this week, TikTok creator Bella Sprague made a comparison between her opening night and the following night, where her hair looked different. During opening night, she weighed in that she might’ve worn a wig, and extensions the next night to minimize the damage to her natural hair. “It’s giving Hannah Montana,” wrote a fan.

Worry not, as her longtime hairstylist Scott King, the mastermind behind her most iconic hairdos, has spoken and cleared every rumor. According to King, her hair is natural. He also blessed us with a detailed step-by-step prep to achieving Carpenter’s look, although didn’t mention using extensions for more volume.

“I prepped Sabrina’s hair by blowing out her hair with the @wavytalkofficial blowdryer overdirecting the hair when drying to create the most volume. After it was dry I used the Wavy Talk 5-in-1 curling wand set using the 1” attachment and set her hair in small 1” sections. After the hair cooled I took down her hair and combed through the curls with a wide tooth comb so the curls separated a little bit but still held the shape of the bouncy curl.”

Another video seems to prove that her hair isn’t really all that natural, and she achieves the massive volume with the help of tape-in extensions. “its very clearly NOT a wig. its just extension,” wrote one fan. Some even believe that a top wig might be involved at the crown that incorporates into her real hair, aside from extensions. Either way, it does allow her to flip her hair during the entire show, all while looking fabulous.

Sabrina Carpenter led her to become a brand’s first-ever celeb ambassador

Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic locks led to an even more iconic collaboration. The “Taste” star has become the first global ambassador of professional hair care brand Redken.

The official account teased that it would reveal the secret to Carpenter’s haircare routine, as well as her formula for achieving princess-like golden locks. Her hairstylist, Scott King, also got the honor of becoming a Redken ambassador, alongside his superstar client. So, there you have it — the secret of Sabrina Carpenter’s perfect hair!

