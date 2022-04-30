Sam Raimi Hasn't Been Able to Catch Up on 'WandaVision'

After the surreal events of West View in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch is returning to the big screens via Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though the two MCU projects might not be as closely tied together as you’d imagine.

In less than a week, the much anticipated second instalment in the Doctor Strange is series is making its way to theaters and as such, the crew has been doing press rounds. The latest instance of this involves the legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi, who recently told Rolling Stone that he didn’t have to watch all of WandaVision to prepare for Multiverse of Madness.

I’m not really sure what the WandaVision schedule was or how it changed. just know that halfway, or maybe three-quarters of the way into our writing process, I’d first heard of this show they were doing and that we would have to follow it. Therefore, we had to really study what WandaVision was doing, so we could have a proper throughline and character-growth dynamic. I never even saw all of WandaVision; I’ve just seen key moments of some episodes that I was told directly impact our storyline.

Elisabeth Olsen’s heroine will definitely be carrying the traumatic residues of that emotional rollercoaster of a television show to Doctor Strange 2, but the forthcoming MCU movie might not directly reference the events of WandaVision or get into the nitty-gritty of what happened to the character and her magically-manifested family.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens a portal to theaters on May 6.