‘Scream 7’ director reveals why he’s the perfect person for the job as he gives thanks for the dream horror gig

One thing that once marked out the Scream saga from other horror franchises is that all its films were directed by the same person, the one and only Wes Craven. Following Craven’s passing in 2015, then, it seemed for a long while there that the series couldn’t go on without him… Until Radio Silence came along and proved that Ghostface still had life in him yet with Scream (2022) and Scream VI. And now the keys to the kingdom are being handed over yet again for Scream 7.

With directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett too busy with a host of other projects, including a Universal horror reboot, it was confirmed this week that Christopher Landon will be taking over the reins for the saga’s seventh installment. Just a glimpse at his resume is enough to see why Landon is the best guy for the job, given that he’s already made four comedically flavored horror movies before (Freaky, We Have a Ghost, and the brilliant Happy Death Day duology).

However, in his thank-you speech reacting to the news on Twitter, Landon gave another reason why he’s so well-qualified for this position. It turns out he’s good friends with his “hero” Kevin Williamson, the one person who’s as much to do with Scream‘s success as Craven. Williamson scripted all but the third of the first four Screams and has been an exec producer on the fifth and sixth.

Image via Twitter

“Just a big-heart-felt thanks to all [Scream] fans for welcoming me into the fold. Horror has been my passion all my life,” Landon shared, before promising that he will honor the three previous directors to helm Scream movies and do them “proud.”

None of the cast have signed on to Scream 7 yet, which is unsurprising given the actors’ strike, but all four members of the current “Core Four” — Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown — are expected to reprise their roles for this closer to the 2020s trilogy.