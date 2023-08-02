‘Scream 7’ recruits the brains behind another hit slasher franchise to complete its trilogy

August is bringing an exciting turn of events for horror enthusiasts as one of the most triumphant slasher franchises prepares to unveil its highly anticipated 7th installment. Reports have surfaced, revealing that the acclaimed slasher franchise Scream, starring Jenna Ortega in its last few installments, is slated for another sequel.

Spyglass, the production company behind the last two films, has enlisted the expertise of a veteran filmmaker to direct the sequel. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Aug. 2 that the Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon will direct Scream 7, taking the reins from Radio Silence.

Photo via Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media

The Radio Silence team behind, which includes Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett; refreshed and brought the franchise back to life with 2022’s Scream. Though the film was the sixth in the series, it was simply titled Scream. The film’s $138 million success led to a sequel titled Scream VI, which then added $168 million to the franchise’s overall $900 million haul.

Scream VI was released on March 10 this year, and fans were eagerly awaiting a green light for another sequel. Though the production company did not release any official statements regarding Scream 7, the news of Christopher Landon entering the long-running franchise is an assurance that the wheels are indeed spinning. However, in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it may be a while before we see developments in the filming of Scream 7.

Image via Spyglass Media/Paramount Pictures

Radio Silence is not back in the director’s seats for the sequel since the duo has had their hands full with an upcoming Universal Studios monster film. The writers for the film are not yet confirmed either, but here’s hoping that the Scream and Scream VI writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will be back on the project once the writers’ strike ends.

As for the film’s cast, the current star of the series Jenna Ortega joined the franchise before committing to Netflix’s Wednesday series. So, it is unclear whether she will return to the film as Tara Carpenter. The original main character Neve Campbell, who plays Sydney Prescott, skipped out on Scream VI due to supposed contract disagreements. It’s unclear whether she can be persuaded to make an appearance in Scream 7.

On the flipside, hopefully we’ll see Courtney Cox’s character Gale Weathers be a part of Scream 7 along with Melissa Barrerra’s Sam Carpenter. Twins Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin played by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will also hopefully return.

As we await further updates on Scream 7, horror devotees are left to speculate and formulate hypotheses about what frightening twists lie ahead for everyone’s favorite Woodsboro residents.