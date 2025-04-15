Sean Kingston pays $100K bond and is released after being in Miami Custody

Singer Sean Kingston has been let out of federal jail in Miami after paying The $100,000 cash bond needed for his release while he waits for his sentencing. Kingston was briefly back in custody earlier this week because, at first, he couldn’t come up with the bond money.

This was required after he was found guilty last month on federal wire fraud charges, per TMZ. The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, were convicted of all five charges against them, including wire fraud and planning to commit wire fraud in a scheme worth $1 million.

Their scam involved getting luxury items without paying for them, taking advantage of businesses by repeatedly getting expensive goods, and never making payments. The fraud included buying things from a jewelry store, a high-end furniture company, a luxury car dealership, and a business that sells top-quality TVs and entertainment systems.

Sean Kingston is finally free from jail

Prosecutors showed proof that Kingston and his mother obtained items like a Cadillac Escalade, expensive jewelry, and high-tech electronics. They used fake documents, including fake bank transfers and payment records, to make these purchases. Kingston and Turner kept (or tried to keep) these items even though they never paid for them.

The total worth of the stolen goods was over $1 million. The case became public in May 2024, when Kingston was arrested in California, and authorities raided his mansion in Southwest Ranches, seizing all the luxury items bought through the fraud. His mother was also arrested during the same raid.

Image via Sony

Prosecutors argued that Kingston and his mother knowingly took advantage of the special treatment celebrities often receive to avoid paying for expensive items. Kingston’s lawyers, however, claimed there was no proof they meant to commit fraud and said some of the businesses had either gotten their money back or received the merchandise back. But in the end, the jury agreed with the prosecution’s version of events.

After being found guilty, Kingston was first allowed to stay at home with an ankle monitor, but only if he paid the $100,000 bond. When he couldn’t pay it right away, he was sent back to jail. His mother, Janice Turner, is still in jail waiting for her sentencing. Kingston’s lawyers worked hard to get him released. At first, they couldn’t gather the bond money, but they eventually managed to get the full amount, allowing Kingston to go back to home detention.

As part of his release, he must wear a GPS tracker and give up his passport. His lawyer confirmed that the bond was paid and that Kingston is now back under home detention. Both Kingston and his mother are scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2025, with Turner at 9:00 AM and Kingston at 11:00 AM. They could each face up to 20 years in prison for each of the five charges against them.

