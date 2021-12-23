Tis the season to be jolly and full of warm-fuzzies. It’s hours until Christmas Day, and we’re all looking forward to the magic that the day brings. It’s also the season to reflect upon the last year, and for some of us — that’s pretty exhausting. So what does one do with the less than peaceful and joyful emotions we’ve got leading into Christmas? Well, you can celebrate Festivus!

Festivus, a fictional holiday “for the rest of us,” originated with Seinfeld, and it’s become a pop culture moment for fans of the series and those who were questioning that whole airing of grievances thing.

What exactly is Festivus, and where can we air our rather lengthy list of grievances?

As We Got This Covered wrote in its explainer,

Taking place on December 23rd each year, the holiday was invented as an alternative to Christmas. Frank Costanza came up with the idea, in gloriously Frank Costanza fashion, after punching a man in the face repeatedly over an argument over a doll he was trying to get for George. “As I rained blows upon him, I realized, ‘There had to be another way!’” Frank recalled.

Happy Festivus Eve! Let's revisit the classic tale of the very first Festivus celebration. ✨ pic.twitter.com/tiX5oZ2fs0 — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) December 22, 2021

Festivus begins with an aluminum pole in one’s room with no decorations as those would be distracting. The meal of Festivus happens next to fuel members before the airing of grievances and the feats of strength. Festivus miracles also occur during the celebration— if you’re lucky (or unlucky), and the festivities only end once the head of the household is pinned during those feats of strength.

While we might not be lining up to pin family members to the ground, several Seinfeld fans are taking to social media to share Festivus celebrations and air several grievances. It’s been a rough couple of years; we think it’s well deserved.

Good day😊Happy Festivus everybody. I hope you all find peace, joy, love, happiness and dont forget the airing of grievances☮️ pic.twitter.com/7LO9zAhGxo — Wormydog (@TimHagg50495795) December 23, 2021

Here are some festive Festivus tweets for you to enjoy!

Get out the poles and grievances. Happy Festivus, y’all. pic.twitter.com/hp9oMjSr6D — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2021

We really love it when people get their dogs involved in the Festivus traditions.

Morning frens! Happy Festivus! The one day each year my Twitter banner makes sense😅😅 The first feats of strength are after breakfast! #dogsoftwitter #Festivus #festivusfortherestofus pic.twitter.com/nLBPhalCYu — Lloyd_Braun (@Requiem_Boogey) December 23, 2021

Happy Festivus! Festivus for the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/U1EDWLt0Qy — catharine cody (@catharinecody77) December 23, 2021

The grievances are being aired on Twitter today!

Happy Festivus, all! We will now proceed with the Airing Of Grievances!#Festivus pic.twitter.com/5WLeIEq3QB — Sweet Man, Thanks (@ConcerndBassist) December 23, 2021

Happy Festivus to all fellow believers. You’re all losers who have disappointed me, and I’ll beat anyone to the ground who thinks otherwise. pic.twitter.com/96uUJaRtHt — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) December 23, 2021

I sick & tired of buying 10 hot dogs & 8 buns.



A guy brings me paper & mail daily that another guy picks up & hauls away weekly. Is there a reason I must remain as the middleman in this transaction? — Go Deep, I'll Look for You (@MattSchultz13) December 23, 2021

"Happy Festivus. Time for the airing of grievances: I've gotta lot of LAZY followers, no content replies. & the Mutuals? THEY DON'T DO ANYTHING..No book posts, bad memes, I'm SICK OF IT" pic.twitter.com/adLVdxHSoc — Cal of Cloyne (@Cal_Crucis) December 23, 2021

Oh right, today is festivus. Let me air out my grievances pic.twitter.com/AqR0AEUSTS — Kaylerrr 💋 (@switchbabe1228) December 23, 2021

We’re all really airing our grievances because of COVID. We absolutely relate to this tweet.

I’m not gonna lie. I’m extremely sad that COVID literally just tore apart another Christmas



So tonight I’m doing a rare getting drunk, seeing a few friends online, and then getting more drunk.



Happy Festivus and Happy Tibb’s Eve, everyone! — 🎮John Michael (JMB)🎮 (@JMBcafe) December 23, 2021

Do you celebrate Festivus? Are you airing grievances today and setting up an aluminum pole? How about taking part in feats of strength? Let’s talk about it … and Happy Festivus to you!