‘She-Hulk’ episode two sneak peek teases superhero workplace anxiety

A new sneak peek of episode two of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is teasing Tatiana Maslany’s titular superhero struggle to fit in at a new law firm.

In the first episode of She-Hulk, we saw Maslany’s Jennifer Walters reveal to the world that she is a green-skinned hulk in the middle of a legal proceeding thanks to a rude interruption when Jameela Jamil’s Titania breaks through a wall and threatens the safety of everyone in the courtroom.

This has apparently led to a promotion for Jennifer at a new law firm, as we see in a clip from episode two that she has been hired at the firm that is making its mark as “the first top-tier law firm to launch an entire division dedicated to super-human law.”

When Jennifer is asked by her new boss, Steve Coulter’s Holden Holliway, what she thinks about that, she gives an ambiguous answer: “I’m agnostic.”

Peppered throughout the clip, in which Jennifer walks around shoe-less in her hulk form while receiving the tour from Holden, we are treated to her fourth-wall-breaking monologue expressing anxiety about being perceived as a token hire for the sole reason that she has superpowers. She also expresses self-loathing about the aforementioned “agnostic” remark to her new boss.

“I’ll spend the rest of the year worrying about what I just said,” Jennifer mutters to the camera.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of arc Jennifer will undergo throughout the first season of She-Hulk, especially once she starts interacting with another attorney who moonlights as a superhero, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, who is slated to make an appearance in the show.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode two premiers on Disney Plus on Aug. 25.