‘She-Hulk’ release date may have been revealed by Disney

There may come a day when Marvel Studios gets through the year without any premature information slipping through the cracks, but 2022 won’t be it. In what appears to be an accidental post on the official Disney UK website, Marvel series She-Hulk looks to be coming to Disney Plus on August 17.

Given the lack of fanfare or official statements surrounding the information at the time of writing, it seems that this release date wasn’t meant to be revealed at this time. It’s peculiar that it wasn’t unveiled sooner, given the relative closeness, but who are we to say how one handles their intellectual property?

The show will be the MCU’s third series this year, with Moon Knight having wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, and Ms. Marvel set to premiere on June 8. It will introduce Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superheroes, who also happens to be the cousin of established Avenger character Bruce Banner. After receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, she becomes the superheroic She-Hulk.

The show will also feature the return of the villain Abomination, who last appeared as a small cameo guest in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and who previously has only appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Tim Roth will reprise his role as the big green baddie.

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will also appear in the series as Titania, a rival to She-Hulk.

She-Hulk releases to Disney Plus on August 17 later this year, as far as we can tell.