‘She-Hulk’ star shares BTS image of Charlie Cox’s first costume fitting

It finally happened! After months of anticipation, fans of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were finally treated to an appearance by none other than the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen himself: Daredevil aka Matt Murdock. Now star Jameela Jamil shared a behind-the-scenes photo of actor Charlie Cox back in costume.

This has been a long time coming, and things reached a zenith at the end of episode five we got to see a yellow helmet purportedly belonging to the character. That was a reference to his original costume in the comics, which was yellow and red.

FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST. And he and Tat are 💥 this week. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/IPzftyZaoW — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 6, 2022

Jameel, who plays Titania in the series, said “FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST.”

Cox is all smiles in the photo, which shows the rest of his costume without the helmet. So why does he have a “new” costume? It’s probably to make him look different from previous iterations. For example, Ben Affleck played the character in a 2003 movie and Charlie Cox previously appeared in the red one.

The new costume is probably a way to ingratiate the new version of the character with fans. There’s also a possibility that Marvel will provide a more concrete reason for the costume change.

Regardless, Daredevil is back in a big way. Back in July, we found out that Charlie Cox will also voice Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man animated series.

That character also has a yellowish costume as well.

Charlie Cox will voice Daredevil in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ and will team up with Spider-Man #SDCC pic.twitter.com/yvG7ajvpda — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

Spider-Man and Daredevil have a long history, and Daredevil was even introduced with Spidey and the Fantastic Four.

She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disney Plus.