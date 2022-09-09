Thor: Love and Thunder has faced a fair amount of criticism since its release in July, but comic book writer Dan Slott is having none of it. Though it may have been some time since the Odinson returned to theaters, Slott finally got around to watching the latest Marvel film and believes that critics did the film dirty, and that compared to what he had as a child, we should all be grateful.

Slott works as a writer for Marvel, and it was his work that turned She-Hulk into a “superhuman lawyer” back in 2004, which directly led to the newest Marvel/Disney show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He has also worked on The Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Tony Stark: Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, and The Mighty Avengers runs amongst others.

Slott posted a few tweets regarding the film, stating it was “fun” and that “everyone in it was great.” Many felt that where Taika Waititi had taken the franchise with Thor: Ragnarok was raucously fun and entertaining, but this film doubled down hard on that humor, and not everyone was here for it.

It would seem Slott was, though, even if he admits that it didn’t quite hit the same way its predecessor did. Many viewers’ favorite part of the film had to be the breakout stars that were the goats, and the scribe is right on board with that sentiment, sharing an image of one and writing “my favorite thing: The Goats!”

Slott pointed out that when he was a kid, superheroes onscreen looked very different indeed, adding images of the live-action Thor from the ’80s played by Eric Allan Kramer. In comparison to what we have now, ’80s Thor looks as if someone wanted an easy Viking Halloween outfit, and let’s remember, there was no CGI to bring about lightning or have him really look like he was flying, let alone riding a goat-drawn boat across a rainbow bridge in space. Slott believes that compared to what he had back then we have all been spoiled.

We as consumers of entertainment have gotten very picky with what we absorb, with extreme fandoms for everything out there, especially for huge franchises like Marvel. However, Slott serves to remind us that, when it comes to superheroes, we have never had it better than we do right now.