‘She’s in my dream sandwich’: Maya Jama poses between 2 Skarsgård brothers and unleashes everyone’s fantasies in the process

There’s no other way to say it, the Skarsgård family is genetically blessed. Much to our delight, several of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård’s children decided to follow his career path and pursue a life of fame. His sons, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård, are arguably the most famous among their siblings (there are six in total), and they recently posed for a photo that has made fans green with envy.

Recommended Videos

The snap was taken earlier this month at an event in London for Alexander’s new movie Lee, where he was joined by his brother Bill. The film stars Kate Winslet, who plays the lead character, photojournalist Lee Miller, and is set for release at the end of September. Although the film is highly anticipated, we’re more focused on the brothers’ photo with British television presenter and radio DJ Maya Jama, who fulfilled everyone‘s fantasies with her photo opportunity.

The level of hotness of the Skarsgård brothers attracts all the attention

The photo from the event shows Jama posing between the Skarsgård brothers as she points to both of them with her fingers. The snap has been getting attention on social media, and fans have been eager to share their thoughts (and jealousy). “She’s in my dream sandwich,” a comment reads. “All of our fantasies….to be inbetween Bill and Alex,” another fan shared.

Other reactions to the post include: “Lucky lady i would like to be the filling between these sweetie Swedish bread slices yummy,” “This photo is giving me life!!!!!,” and “Gorgeous brothers!” And yes, people have praised Jama for her beauty, but even her stunning appearance appears to have been overshadowed by the excitement of seeing Bill and Alexander in the same picture.

Both brothers are incredibly busy at the moment! Bill played Eric Draven in The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders. He also underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the part, and he discussed how he got his body ready (including giving up burgers and hot dogs while the rest of the cast indulged around him) in an interview with Variety.

“I’d already been training for quite a while. Me and my trainer kept adding a little bit of weight onto what I’d already be, but I didn’t want to be too big either,” he admitted. “I didn’t feel like the character should be thin, but you can’t afford to split it into six months, the ‘Raging Bull’ kind of way. So we did a lot of weight training and ate a lot of protein.”

Despite Bill’s acting talents and his dedication to his performance, The Crow has received abysmal reviews.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy