Every Bill Skarsgård horror project, ranked

With remakes of The Crow and Nosferatu hitting theaters this year, Bill Skarsgård adds two iconic horror icons to his prolific career. The star is no newcomer to the genre, though, as Skarsgård had both his movie and TV breakout roles in horror productions.

It’s no surprise that Skarsgård thrives in horror movies and series, as his incredible acting range is perfectly suited to give life to complex and disturbing characters. From the voice tone to the body language, Skarsgård gives all of himself to every role he takes, elevating any story through his outstanding performances. Maybe it’s due to Skarsgård’s talent that there’s not a single bad horror project in his career. Still, some of these movies and TV shows shine brighter than others.

6. Villains (2019)

Image via Gunpowder & Sky

In 2019’s Villains, Skarsgård and Maika Monroe play lovebirds running away from the police after a robbery that can buy them a new life in Florida. It’s clear that the couple is on the wrong side of the law, but things take an unexpected turn after they hideouy in a house inhabited by a family of deranged killers. Mixing comedy with horror, Villains never surprises, and the story will go precisely where you expect it to go. That doesn’t make it a bad movie, thanks in significant part for its impressive performances. As for Skarsgård, it’s a treat seeing him give life to a fugitive of the law who suddenly realizes he’s the lesser of two evils.

5. It: Chapter 2 (2019)

via Warner Bros.

It surprised the world by ending its run with the biggest box office a horror movie had ever managed to haul. The movie’s success is partially explained by Skarsgård’s mesmerizing take on Pennywise the Dancing Clow, a shapeshifting alien who terrorizes the small town of Derry. The sequel, It: Chapter 2, tries to outplay the first movie with more spectacle and thrilling set pieces. Unfortunately, the sequel lost some of the heart that made the original so good. It: Chapter 2 is still a great horror movie, and Skarsgård is as terrifying as Pennywise. Still, this is a typical sequel that cannot live up to the original’s hype.

4. Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

Image via Netflix

Set in the fictional titular town, Hemlock Grove put Skarsgård in the middle of a spine-chilling mystery involving gruesome murders and werewolves. As the young and troubled heir of a considerable fortune, Skarsgård is drawn to the dark past of Hemlock Grove through three seasons of the successful Netflix series. More often than not, Hemlock Grove’s script jumps the shark and takes unexpected turns that challenge your suspension of disbelief. Yet, the show has a unique appeal that keeps bringing you back for more. Skarsgård, of course, is part of the reason for Hemlock Grove’s success, as his gloomy and layered character carries the show at its lowest points.

3. Barbarian (2022)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Barbarian became a viral sensation in 2022 thanks to an unexpected twist that flips its story upside down. In fact, Barbarian is one of those movies that you can only truly enjoy if you go into it without any knowledge about it. So, for the sake of secrecy, let’s just say it’s one of the most inventive horror movies of the last few years. In addition, it boasts another fantastic performance by Skarsgård, who plays with the public’s expectations by giving life to a character we can’t crack until it’s too late. The ambiguity that Skarsgård imprints on his character makes Barbarian especially fun, making this movie a must-watch.

2. The Devil All the Time (2020)

Image via Netflix

Starring an ensemble cast that also includes Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan, The Devil All the Time is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the darkest corners of the human soul to explore themes of violence, anger, and intergenerational trauma. It’s an uncomfortable movie that lingers long after the credits role, and one of the best Netflix productions to date. In The Devil All the Time, Skarsgård plays a World War II veteran who struggles with the horrors he had to witness and the terrible things he’s done, an excellent character for the star to flex his acting muscles and prove why he’s one of the best performers in Hollywood.

1. It (2017)

Photo via Warner Bros.

It is arguably the best Stephen King adaptation to date. The movie perfectly captures the essence of the book, in which the deadly creature hiding in the sewers is a metaphor for all the hate and prejudice people spread in their everyday lives. Thanks to its impeccable cast, the movie manages to increase the stakes by making the public fear for the fate of the children chased by Pennywise. The cherry on top of the bloody cake is Skarsgård’s Pennywise, who manages to chill our spines with his presence alone. Pennywise is a dark presence always lurking in the shadows, and the movie could not have the same impact without Skarsgård’s masterful performance.