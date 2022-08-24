Actor Simu Liu is known for playing a Marvel hero. Now, though, he is ready to say to heck with the status quo as the 33-year-old has signed on for his first-ever role as an antagonist in an upcoming Netflix film with Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown, too.

News of the actor joining Atlas is reported today in a Deadline Hollywood article. The project follows a woman named Atlas fighting for humanity in a future in which an AI soldier has determined the only way to find peace is to exterminate all humans. Atlas then must work with another AI to stop the hostile one and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are behind the scenes producing.

See 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu wield the Infinity Gauntlet 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The project does not have a release date set yet as of this story’s filing. This is one of Liu’s many projects outside his hero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the next little while he has a number of others scheduled. These include Barbie, Arthur the King, and One True Loves, a romantic film about a woman torn between her lover and a presumed-dead husband who returns. Aside from these, his work has included Star Wars: Visions, Fresh Off the Boat, Orphan Black, and Kim’s Convenience, too. For the Barbie movie, Liu recently admitted he went method and waxed himself to resemble the smooth dolls the film is based on. He also began his film career with Pacific Rim as an extra, has made controversial Reddit posts, and posed for stock photos in the past.