‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s remaining wife Robyn Brown says she and her children are ‘outsiders’ in the family

On Sister Wives, Robyn Brown may be Kody Brown’s last wife standing, but she still feels that she’s not truly part of the family.

In last night’s new episode, Robyn tried to organize a family Zoom call over Christmas plans with Christine and Janelle’s children, who have been estranged since their mothers split from their father and the Brown family patriarch, Kody Brown.

In the previous episode, Christine met up with her ex-husband Kody for the first time, and discussions over getting together for the holidays quickly fell flat. Kody said that he was still hurt by Christine’s behavior during their split, and that they could not share a home as a family due to COVID-19.

At the time of filming, Christine had been separated from Kody for approximately a year. Janelle and Kody split in December 2022, which is around the time of the holidays in the current season of the show. Meri announced her split from Kody in January 2023.

Speaking in confessionals during the episode, Christine and Robyn both spoke of their frustrations over trying to get the family together. In the episode, Kody’s children formed a group chat where they would arrange a sibling gift exchange. When trying to plan this out with the parents, the siblings decided they didn’t want to get together for the holidays after all.

“I was pushing for a video chat, for the sake of the kids,” Robyn said. “When I was getting all this pushback, I finally went ‘why am I trying here?'”

From Christine’s recollection, the chat led to the siblings saying that they didn’t really know one another, with Robyn saying that “My kids don’t even know who their other siblings are,” leaving Janelle’s son Hunter to respond “no video call is going to change that”. Robyn’s older kids, who were adopted by Kody, left with the feeling that they were not part of the family in the same way.

For Robyn, it was “just another reaffirmation of all the messages that we’re getting that we’re the outsiders and we’re on the other side,” and that the entire event was a “horrible day”.

“It’s just another example of them not wanting to be a family with us,” she continued. “By the time the whole thing was over with, my older kids … did not feel comfortable being involved in the gift exchange anymore.”

While Christine may not have seen eye to eye with Robyn, she shared a similar upset over the fallout and from the video chat, where “all the hurt feelings about when Robyn came into the family came out.” “Once again, I feel that are family is just dividing”.