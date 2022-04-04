‘Snow White’ star Rachel Zegler still can’t believe she’s a Disney princess

Rachel Zegler’s dreams seem to be coming true with production on Disney’s Snow White live action well underway. “Everyday I’m just pinching myself that I’m a frikin’ Disney Princess”, she shared at the Grammys red carpet yesterday.

The 20 year old actress and singer joined the Grammys last night to honor musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim in a moving tribute performed alongside fellow Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ben Platt. Zegler played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed reimagining of classic West Side Story, whose original score was composed by Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein. Now, though, she is focusing on her new, much-anticipated project – Disney’s upcoming Snow White live action film.

It has been a busy month for Zegler, who was recently under the spotlight after sharing on social media that she had not been invited to the Oscars, despite playing the lead in one of the Best Picture nominees. She then wound up being featured in the ceremony as a presenter, alongside Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. However, Zegler’s packed schedule had her flying to London to shoot Snow White right after, and then back to the U.S. to attend the Grammys.

“I looked at myself in the mirror this morning and I was like, ‘This is a terrible idea’. But, we’re excited! We’re warmed up, we’re ready to go,” she joked, when questioned about how busy she’s been. Zegler, who went viral online in 2018 for her resounding cover of A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” described the Snow White set as “magical”, and said she is having “so much fun”.

Snow White is a role as high profile as they come, and Zegler’s casting was unfortunately met with some backlash. But now her career seems to be taking off after her performance as Maria received high praise. The new Disney princess is set for a very promising future. Snow White is set to release in 2023.