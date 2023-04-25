Somehow, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is being praised as a great cinematic achievement

There’s been a lot of craziness in 2023 so far, but showering praise over The Rise of Skywalker, undoubtedly one of the worst Star Wars movies next to the Holiday Special, has to be one of the craziest things we’ve seen yet.

With notoriously bad lines such as “somehow Palpatine returned” and the nonsensical plot coupled with the general lack of effort that went into its making, most would agree that the final film of the sequel trilogy was a major letdown. Presumably, those that did enjoy it are either the most devoted Star Wars fans or they enjoyed it ironically. One such fan shared their opinion of the flop on Twitter, and it turns out they weren’t the only person who felt that way about the film.

Bro this movie rocks what are you talking about pic.twitter.com/5rOrJB1u20 — Dan SWCentralized (@SCentralized) April 24, 2023

Whilst everyone is entitled to their own opinions, that’s a very unique stance to have on the film. In fairness, the film isn’t a complete dumpster fire, and the backlash when it was first released may have set expectations incredibly low for newer viewers resulting in an overall positive experience. A similar thing happened with Quantumania as those who didn’t see it when it came out finally watched the digital release last week only to find that it’s nowhere near as bad as the reviews suggested.

Fellow Star Wars fans came out of the woodwork to praise the film in the replies, confirming that there is indeed a large portion of the fanbase who loves this movie.

I am on the verge of a rewatch. Did you know I haven’t seen this movie once since it came out? — The Superior Dan – Comissions Open (@SpiderEmblem) April 24, 2023

More sequels have been announced, and we know Daisy Ridley will be returning as Rey, so maybe now is the time to give the movie a second chance. However, a majority of the replies mocked the Twitter user for daring to express their contrarian opinion online.

Could we be looking at a similar situation to the prequels, the films were universally hated when they first came out, but much later, they came to be loved by the same fanbase that had turned against the franchise. Perhaps in five to ten years’ time, the sequel trilogy will be just as universally loved. It’s unthinkable now, but it’s happened before, and here’s living proof that there are people out there that apparently love The Rise of Skywalker.