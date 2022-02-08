Someone tried to rob a Florida bank wearing a Sonic mask

A Florida bank was the subject of an attempted robbery, with the suspect hiding behind a mask crafted after the iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog.

According to a report by the West Volusia Beacon, police received the call about the incident at a DeLand branch of the Florida Credit Union around 4:23 pm on Feb. 2. When they got to the scene, a witness told them that the robber wearing a Sonic mask had entered the bank with a hammer in hand and demanded money from the teller.

After hitting the teller’s window with the hammer the suspect was confronted by a member of bank staff. Shortly after that, in the spirit of their disguise, the suspect staged a quick getaway.

The police set out to search for the suspect after they arrived on the scene, but his speed would appear to have got the best of them. As of yet, no arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information about the attempted robbery to come forward.

Thankfully, according to the Vice President of Branch Operations at the Florida Credit Union Brian Leatherman, no one was hurt, no damage was done to the building, and no money was taken during the incident.