‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which premiered nine months ago, is again #1 at the box office

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the gift that keeps on giving. The film that stars all three on-screen Spideys, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire was recently re-released in theatres with an additional 11 minutes of extra footage which has fans rushing back to parting with their cash once more to take a look.

Now, months after its original release, the film is back at the top of the US box office.

Thanks to the current slump in cinemas, which has seen very few major releases recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home is at the top once again, reaching number one over the Labor Day Weekend. According to Variety, the film managed to pull in another $6 million from ardent comic book fans and MCU lovers who wanted to watch the extra footage. It is expected to reach $7.6 million at the end of the long weekend.

No Way Home isn’t the only “older” film to be doing well during this time, Top Gun: Maverick, which was released months ago and is available to watch at home, is still going strong in cinemas.

Sony has really used the current cinema slump to their advantage, with little else drawing viewers to the cinemas, the re-release of one of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time, one that is widely available to watch at home, with the additional 11 minutes was a smart move. With the addition of the re-release, the film has made it to $812.3 million at the domestic box office, only cementing itself as the third highest-grossing film in the U.S.

via Marvel Studios

The added footage includes more scenes with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers, as well as another post-credits scene. This scene shows Midtown News reporter, Betty Brant, going over her high school journey, which includes all the crazy events and near-death experiences the students have gone through, recalling the past two movies Homecoming and Far From Home.

What’s terribly tragic about this though is that there is no mention of Peter Parker, whose identity has now been wiped from everyone’s memories by Doctor Strange’s spell. As if the ending to the original release, which saw Peter decide not to keep his promise to MJ and instead move on with his life allowing his friends and the love of his life to go on not knowing him, didn’t already have us reaching for the tissues.

You can see the extra 11 minutes of footage in Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres now.