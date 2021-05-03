New Star Wars Comic Teases The Return Of Luke Skywalker’s Evil Clone

Ever since rebranding the Star Wars Expanded Universe as the non-canonical Legends, the Mouse House has been borrowing ideas from some of its more sophisticated stories. Namely, the return of Admiral Thrawn from Heir to the Empire was one such step towards resurrecting the past. But now, it looks as though additional elements might pop up in the future.

The biggest movie towards acknowledging all of that lost history was perhaps the last film in the Skywalker Saga, which gave us a glimpse of some legendary Sith Lords of yore like Darth Revan. Apparently, though, Lucasfilm is taking things one step further. Indeed, the latest issue in the ongoing Darth Vader comic series by Marvel hints at the existence of Luke Skywalker’s evil clone, Luuke.

As you may already know, this new narrative, which takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, deals with the Chosen One’s journey towards finding redemption. When Vader rediscovers a sense of his former self as Anakin, Emperor Palpatine punishes his apprentice by leaving him for dead on the molten banks of Mustafar. Of course, the fallen Jedi manages to overcome the challenge and survive against all odds, not to mention find a Sith Wayfinder that leads him to Darth Sidious’ hidden fortress on Exegol.

When there, Vader paces through the many sinister machinations of the big bad, and one of the panels, as can be seen below, depicts him eyeing a tank that contains the severed hand of none other than Luke Skywalker.

Since we know that Palpatine has utilized clones for his contingency plan before – see: Snoke – this could hint at the reintroduction of Luuke in the canon, the Legends villain whom the Empire created using the very sliced limb shown up above. Though for now, whether Lucasfilm will include the character in other Star Wars media is anyone’s guess.