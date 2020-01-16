Star Wars Reveals That Kylo’s Most Hated Person Isn’t Luke Skywalker

Kylo Ren’s enemies list must take up more than a few of sheets of space parchment. Obviously he’s got a major bone to pick with Luke Skywalker for that whole ‘trying to kill him’ thing, he’s not particularly happy with Snoke for telling him what to do all the time, he’s on the outs with his mom ever since he tried to kill her and even his First Order buddy General Hux is plotting against him. All this played out in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but a new comic, Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, has been filling in the blanks of how he turned from promising young Jedi to the dark side.

The latest issue, Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 reveals that he’s even got beef with people who died long before he was born. And his biggest seems to be with the man he was named after, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a scene showing Kylo Ren’s early meeting with Snoke, the young Ren bemoans: “Obi-Wan Kenobi… Everyone thinks I’m supposed to BE him. I never even met him.”

He’s maybe got a point when he says he’s named “Ben” after him, as that was simply a name Obi-Wan came up with to maintain his cover on Tatooine and I can understand why Han and Leia might have second thoughts about a name like Obi-Wan. Ren’s also on the money when he complains that his last name “Solo” isn’t a real name, either. It was revealed in Solo: A Star Wars Story that Han picked up the moniker when a guard points out that he has no family and is alone, thus naming him “Solo.”

But even if you’re a bit snippy about your name and your uncle very briefly trying to kill you, that’s no excuse for joining a fascist army and being instrumental in the destruction of a star system, right?