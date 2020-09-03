Star Wars Comic Reveals That Luke Nearly Died Before Return Of The Jedi

In the new Star Wars comic series focused on the trials of Luke Skywalker before Return of the Jedi, the young Padawan comes across a woman who nearly kills him.

While it’s a shame that we didn’t spend nearly as much time with Luke in Disney’s Sequel Trilogy as we’d expected, Lucasfilm is still keeping the main protagonist of the franchise alive through other media. Charles Soule’s ongoing Destiny Path series is one such example that follows Luke after the events of The Empire Strikes Back. In the previous issues, the son of Vader, alongside Leia and Lando, decided to head back to Cloud City, all with their individual objectives. The aspiring Jedi was looking to retrieve his father’s lightsaber, but experiencing a vision of a mysterious woman, he sets out to look for answers.

And answers he finds. After learning about Order 66 and the fall of the Galactic Republic, the mysterious woman, named Verla, accesses the dark side to probe Luke’s mind, figuring out that he’s the son of Darth Vader. Verla used to be a Jedi Padawan who survived the Purge, so she decides to take her revenge on Luke.

Now, StarWars.com has shared two preview pages from the upcoming sixth issue which shows the young Skywalker barely escaping with his life, and you can check them out below:

As usual, Luke has his trusty companion R2-D2 to thank for the rescue. Going into the last movie of the Original Trilogy as the tried warrior that he was, though, we’re willing to bet that this story is far from over. Who knows? The son of the Chosen One may yet uncover more secrets from the days of the Republic, and his estimable knowledge of that era in The Last Jedi seems to confirm this speculation.

The sixth issue of the ongoing Star Wars comic will arrive on September 16th.