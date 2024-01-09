‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

The Writer’s Strike of 2023 may have postponed some of our favorite shows and movies, but even the hard-fought and justified push for higher wages can’t stop the boys (and girl) of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

After an explosive conclusion to season 2 fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what’s next for the galaxy’s best clone family. The dysfunctional clones captured fan attention with their debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, nearly dethroning the beloved Captain Rex with the premier of their own animated series in 2021. With season three set to wrap up the story, fans are dying to know whether or not 2024 will shepherd the series finale.

Walt Disney Studios recently dropped a list of their pending releases and, though The Bad Batch doesn’t have an exact release date, it looks like Disney is still gunning for a 2024 release.

‘The Bad Batch’ season 3 release window and trailer

Good news, according to head writer Jennifer Corbett, the season’s final mix session was completed as of December 1. Walt Disney Company has since released a list of all of the projects we can anticipate in the coming year, and while The Bad Batch doesn’t have an exact date attached, we can expect it this year.

Seasons one and two dropped during the winter-spring season, and many fans are hoping for a February release, but until Disney gives us something more permanent, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The Bad Batch returning cast

Promotional art from Displate.com

There can be no doubt that Dee Bradley Baker will return to voice the remaining members of the Bad Batch. Michelle Ang is set to reprise her role as Omega, and Ben Diskin will return as AZI. It’s hard to know who all might make an appearance, but after season 2’s end, it’s safe to assume we’ll see Admiral Tarkin (Steven Stanton), Cid (Rhea Pearlman), and Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) at least once this season.

After Omega’s capture at the hands of the Empire, there’s no doubt that Dr. Royce Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) will have more than a few creepy moments. The actor consistently nails his creepy characters – comedic and serious alike – with a long history of embodying skin-crawling baddies like Westworld’s William and the unhinged Liam McPoyle from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.