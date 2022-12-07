Stephen King, certified nicest man on Twitter, comforts up-and-coming author after lackluster signing attendance

Cutting through this week’s Twitter news cycle of seemingly endless neo-Nazi rubbish is a wholesome and heartwarming tale of a budding discouraged author being comforted by the legend himself, Stephen King, after their book signing didn’t have as many attendees as they would have hoped.

Any creative who has ever made an attempt to cut through the noise has been there – zero interest at an art opening, two or three half-drunk slobs at your band’s bar gig, zero to one concurrent viewers on your Twitch stream, rejection after rejection after tens or perhaps hundreds of auditions, it’s a well-known plight.

What upcoming author Chelsea Banning wasn’t expecting when she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about her underwhelming book signing, was words of comfort and encouragement from not only King but various other celebrated authors including Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood – all sharing nightmare tales of their early book signings in their collective way of reassuring Banning that all writers have been there.

At my first SALEM'S LOT signing, I had one customer. A fat kid who said, "Hey bud, do you know where there's some Nazi books?" — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022

Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 5, 2022

Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. 🙂 — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) December 5, 2022

Banning has since received an outpouring of support all over social media and appears to have been diligently responding to any kind words thrown her way on Twitter, joking she is going to be needing a publicist soon with all the support she has been receiving.

It sure is nice to see something wholesome happening on Twitter in an otherwise turbulent and disastrous month on the platform, during which Stephen King has verbally sparred with Elon Musk on and off.

In case you were wondering, Chelsea Banning’s book is titled Of Crowns and Legends, and is available now.