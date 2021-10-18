Stephen King Messes With Texas In Explosive Twitter Rant

Stephen King, author of the horror classics Carrie, Pet Sematary, and The Shining, has never been one to shy away from controversy. In the past few years, he’s been especially vocal about his political opinions. He recently took his pointed vitriol to Twitter to talk about the state of Texas and its views on abortion.

While he’s not the first person to come after Texas senators for their attitudes surrounding the controversial topic — with Samantha Bee’s now-infamous “f-ck you” being particularly memorable — the king of horror came at the attitudes of many who live in the state in a way only he could.

Let me see if I've got this right. In Texas, you are free–because it's your own body–to refuse being vaccinated, even though you may infect others, but a woman is not free to decide whether or not to have an abortion, even if she's been raped. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2021

In another post, he talked about how the state has an interesting definition of freedom.

The Texan concept of "freedom" seems uniquely flexible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2021

Finally, he tweeted that the state was more authoritarian toward women than people realize.

Texas motto: LADIES, WE KNOW WHAT’S BEST FOR YOU. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2021

In September, Texas passed a law that bans most abortions in the state. It’s called Senate Bill 8, or the heartbeat bill, and it outlaws any abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. This can happen as early as 6 weeks in a pregnancy.

The Biden administration recently filed a brief to the Supreme Court to block the law, calling it “plainly unconstitutional.”

“S.B. 8 is an affront to the United States’ sovereign interests in maintaining the supremacy of federal law and ensuring that the traditional mechanisms of judicial review endorsed by Congress and this court remain available to challenge unconstitutional state laws,” the Justice Department said in the brief.

The law was temporarily blocked by Judge Robert L. Pitman from the Federal District Court in Austin.

Judge Pitman wrote that he would “not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

However, the law was reinstated by the U.S. Court of Appeals. Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito said he asked court officials in Texas to file a response to the justice department quickly, setting up a potential decision from the highest court in the land.

We certainly know where Stephen King sits on the topic, but where are you? Let us know in the comments.