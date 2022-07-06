‘Stranger Things’ producer shares BTS photo of Vecna in casual mode

Even the most sadistic monsters from the Upside Down need a moment of pause — or, in the words of Chief Jim Hopper, some time for “coffee and contemplation.” And while Vecna himself — the newest resident baddie in Stranger Things 4 — has been terrorizing the folks of Hawkins, star Jamie Campbell Bower has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Vecna prosthetics.

Over on Twitter, producer Shawn Levy took to his official account, where he shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Vecna in casual mode with a hilarious peace sign thrown up into the air. “Just chillin” is the caption of the post, and trust us; it’s too good to be missed. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

This certainly isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Bower have an incredible time in the Vecna makeup, seeing as a recent behind-the-scenes video showcased the Stranger Things makeup department placing the prosthetics on Bower, who spent several hours in the chair. The cherry on top of this sundae is that Bower never complained once while sitting in the makeup chair, which only goes to show that he had a blast as the villainous figure. Or, in Shawn Levy’s words, Vecna was “just chillin.”

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo even discussed the joy that Bower had while portraying Vecna, where the two interacted backstage and shared a genuinely funny moment together. So it appears as if Vecna was having plenty of chill time backstage during filming for the record-shattering season.

Stranger Things 4 is streaming in its entirety now on Netflix.