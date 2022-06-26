‘Stranger Things’ rewatch sees fans applauding Eleven’s trail of destruction
It’s certainly no secret that Jane “Eleven” Hopper is one of the most popular characters in Stranger Things — although, her likability should not be taken as a weakness seeing as, apparently, she’s also one of the most violent characters to come out of the hit fantasy series. Several fans online have pointed out the sheer destruction of Eleven’s ways, and trust us, it definitely isn’t pretty.
Over on Twitter, user @paulswhtn sparked the topic by straightforwardly addressing Eleven’s warpath during a rewatch of the mind-bending show. “Y’all I’m realizing with this stranger things rewatch that eleven has killed SO MANY people omg,” was written in the tweet.
That same user then mentioned Eleven using her telekinetic powers to throw a Hawkins Lab van at a group of Dr. Brenner’s soldiers in season one — and yes, they supported Eleven through the entire ordeal, as did we all.
Unsurprisingly, the general response from folks was large, with several users supporting Eleven’s destruction, especially when she defended herself by hitting Angela in the face with a roller skate — and jokingly pointed out that Mike had the nerve to get mad. Queen of defending others.
Another user also unapologetically defended Eleven by saying: “it’s not her fault they didn’t survive her.” Well, maybe they should have tried harder.
And from there on, the support just poured in.
Considering Eleven is one of the biggest fan-favorites in the series, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the devoted fanbase would come running to her defense in a topic like this. Truthfully, Eleven has only resulted to violence when she absolutely needed to — such as defending herself from persistent bullies and protecting Mike and the rest of her friends. Which, when you think about it, is not actually that bad.
We’ll see what chaos Eleven cooks up next when Volume Two premieres on Netflix on July 1.