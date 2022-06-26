‘Stranger Things’ rewatch sees fans applauding Eleven’s trail of destruction

It’s certainly no secret that Jane “Eleven” Hopper is one of the most popular characters in Stranger Things — although, her likability should not be taken as a weakness seeing as, apparently, she’s also one of the most violent characters to come out of the hit fantasy series. Several fans online have pointed out the sheer destruction of Eleven’s ways, and trust us, it definitely isn’t pretty.

Over on Twitter, user @paulswhtn sparked the topic by straightforwardly addressing Eleven’s warpath during a rewatch of the mind-bending show. “Y’all I’m realizing with this stranger things rewatch that eleven has killed SO MANY people omg,” was written in the tweet.

y’all I’m realizing with this stranger things rewatch that eleven has killed SO MANY people omg — paul (@paulswhtn) June 25, 2022

That same user then mentioned Eleven using her telekinetic powers to throw a Hawkins Lab van at a group of Dr. Brenner’s soldiers in season one — and yes, they supported Eleven through the entire ordeal, as did we all.

took them soldiers out by throwing a car at them like omg — paul (@paulswhtn) June 25, 2022

before this goes too far just know I supported her the whole way — paul (@paulswhtn) June 25, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the general response from folks was large, with several users supporting Eleven’s destruction, especially when she defended herself by hitting Angela in the face with a roller skate — and jokingly pointed out that Mike had the nerve to get mad. Queen of defending others.

My thing is why was Mike acting like El was some saint and her hitting Angela was out of character? Especially when he didn’t mind her snapping his bully’s arm (to be fair, he did try to get Mike to jump from a cliff, but still) — 😿 (@cwackbaby) June 25, 2022

And Mike gets mad a roller skate — Gina4bees (@gina4bees) June 25, 2022

Another user also unapologetically defended Eleven by saying: “it’s not her fault they didn’t survive her.” Well, maybe they should have tried harder.

it’s not her fault they didn’t survive her :/ — meri lemon (@filmsexuals) June 25, 2022

And from there on, the support just poured in.

good for her — emily (@jenjoliesoscar) June 25, 2022

and she was always right https://t.co/j1p9bgDkzB — gracia 🍂 -5 (@worldofmnd) June 26, 2022

they were wrong to be in her way idk 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ should’ve moved https://t.co/kPRkjB1eSX — ridz (@filmkirbys) June 26, 2022

Considering Eleven is one of the biggest fan-favorites in the series, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the devoted fanbase would come running to her defense in a topic like this. Truthfully, Eleven has only resulted to violence when she absolutely needed to — such as defending herself from persistent bullies and protecting Mike and the rest of her friends. Which, when you think about it, is not actually that bad.

We’ll see what chaos Eleven cooks up next when Volume Two premieres on Netflix on July 1.