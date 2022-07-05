With the release of the fourth season of Netflix’s acclaimed series Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn (who stars as Eddie Munson) is admitting he’s very much relieved that the latest batch of episodes has wrapped up. Better yet, he’s ecstatic he turned out to be a fan favorite.

While speaking with ScreenRant, the British actor was very pleased to “have not ruined Stranger Things”, and has been enjoying the reactions from viewers.

“How am I feeling? I’m certainly more encouraged than I was and it’s been such a prolonged process with the pandemic and with the ambition of the season, there was no way that it couldn’t be just a mammoth process. So I think with the first batch of episodes coming out, I was very relieved to have not ruined Stranger Things, or that’s kind of what I gathered from people’s reactions. So yeah, there’s been a big exhale with this next batch. As I said, I haven’t seen nine yet, I’m just kind of curious and intrigued to see how they tie it all together. I think it’s a remarkable achievement in storytelling to spin these three plates over nine episodes and keep them all spinning.”

With the excruciating three-year wait exacerbated by the pandemic, the series had to be pushed back several months before airing, and that left Quinn in a puddle of nervousness as he anticipated how the world would react to Eddie’s story. Thankfully, he can rest easy knowing that his performance, as well as his character, have been very well received by the public.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season were released on July 1, successfully tying together multiple plotlines, while still leaving much to be desired from its upcoming fifth and final run.