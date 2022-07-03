Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4

Almost every story in the entertainment world has its official romantic pairings, only there for the fans to ignore and come up with their own headcanon. The latest couple to set the internet ablaze with a frantic need to ship them is Steve Harrington and Eddie Munson from Stranger Things season 4, who developed a fleeting, albeit profound camaraderie in the Upside Down.

As you can imagine, the fandom of Netflix’s horror-fantasy series has been acknowledging the two’s “bromance” to an obsessive degree, and some wouldn’t mind if Harrington and Munson went the extra mile and became romantically involved. What’s more, it seems that the attention hasn’t gone unnoticed by Joseph Quinn, the British actor portrays Eddie in season four.

Recently chatting with RadioTimes, here’s what the breakthrough star had to say about the “Steddie.” (We might have to eventually come up with a better name for it.)

All I can say is… how did they know?” He joked. “Well, you know, just… people can dream, I guess. I dunno! I don’t really know what to say to that.

When pressed if the fifth and final season would be picking this up, Quinn teases fans by saying, “Maybe! Maybe, maybe, maybe. Yeah.”

Of course, for the life of us, we can’t figure out how that’d work since Eddie Munson met a terrible fate in the season four finale. Still, never say never, because this is Stranger Things we’re talking about, where characters coming back from the dead not only has its own precedents but is also the least surprising thing you could expect to see.

