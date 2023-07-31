‘Suits’ record-breaking streaming success has one team member expecting more

As the years roll by and our streaming libraries get larger and larger, just about everyone has comfort shows that they roll back around to again, and again. They range from soul-soup sitcoms like Friends or The Office, or critically acclaimed dramas like The Wire or Breaking Bad. Well, there’s yet another retired series that remains well-loved years after its end, and it’s got the stats to prove it.

The near-perfect blend of quippy comedy and legal drama Suits delivered throughout its nine-season run recently proved it’s going to stand the test of time by breaking some records on the Nielsen streaming charts. Consequently, Suits’ executive producer Gene Klein hasn’t been particularly quick to rule out the possibility of the show making a return in some way, shape, or form.

While Klein isn’t aware of any significant discussions about a Suits continuation happening behind the scenes as of right now, he can certainly see such conversations starting – particularly in the wake of the show’s recent streaming success. While speaking with TVLine, Klein mentions a chat he’s had with Suits creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh:

“I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point.”

Photo via USA Network

Given Suits’ proven everlasting popularity, a reunion or reboot indeed seems all but guaranteed at some point in the near or distant future, especially since franchises that have enjoyed similar success (see: most of the series mentioned in the opening paragraph) have done so in one way or another.

While we’d love to see Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) get in a room and weaponize their near-flawless chemistry to take on the biggest legal challenges in New York once more, perhaps a cast reunion would still be the best way to pay tribute to Suits’ legacy, considering where the show’s story left off. Still, even that may prove tricky – especially since Meghan Markle (who played Rachel Zane) is pretty much guaranteed to be a no-show for obvious reasons (a fact Klein was acutely aware of).

Whatever ends up happening with Suits, for the love of all that is good – don’t let it be a reboot based on the same premise, but with a new cast. Lightning got captured in a bottle once by Adams and Macht the first time around, let it be. Case in point – does anyone REALLY want a Harry Potter TV reboot?